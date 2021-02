WINNERS LIST for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

WINNERS LIST for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Little Caesars Morning Trivia- Terry Jackson

Dairy Queen Cake- Tinisha Napier

Greer’s Rose Bud Vase- Tiffanie Pedigo

Houchens’ Lucky Name Program- Danny Edmunds

Person of the Day- Larry and Sue Jewell- Anniversary yesterday