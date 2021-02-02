‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies at 44

Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for portraying Screech on Saved by the Bell, has died at the age of 44. Diamond was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in January.

Diamond’s rep confirmed the news in a statement: “We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

Diamond portrayed Screech on Saved by the Bell for four seasons from 1989 to 1993, Saved by the Bell: The College Years for one season from 1993 to 1994 and Saved by the Bell: The New Class for seven seasons from 1994 to 2000. Diamond also appeared in Celebrity Boxing 2; Celebrity Fit Club; Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling where he got into the ring with Dennis Rodman and Frank Stallone, World’s Dumbest and Celebrity Big Brother. Diamond executive produced 2014 Lifetime film The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story and released the book Behind the Bell.