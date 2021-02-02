Rangers Defenseman Tony DeAngelo’s Altercation with Alexandar Georgiev prompts trade

New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was put on waivers after he got in an altercation with goalie Alexandar Georgiev on Saturday night. The incident came after a 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins with the two players separated after an altercation in the tunnel leading up to the locker room.

DeAngelo didn’t practice with the team Sunday and was waived; according to head coach David Quinn, “It’s a decision we made as an organization…This isn’t about one incident, it’s not about one thing. This is a situation the organization felt was best at this current time. We’ll see how the situation plays out.”

The move to waive DeAngelo comes after he was already benched earlier this year for a needless unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.n The 25-year-old has also been involved in controversies off the ice as well.

Editorial credit: Daniel M. Silva / Shutterstock.com