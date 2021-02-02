Tuesday 2nd February 2021
Rangers Defenseman Tony DeAngelo’s Altercation with Alexandar Georgiev prompts trade

  • @ 4:55 am

New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was put on waivers after he got in an altercation with goalie Alexandar Georgiev on Saturday night. The incident came after a 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins with the two players separated after an altercation in the tunnel leading up to the locker room.

DeAngelo didn’t practice with the team Sunday and was waived; according to head coach David Quinn, “It’s a decision we made as an organization…This isn’t about one incident, it’s not about one thing. This is a situation the organization felt was best at this current time. We’ll see how the situation plays out.”

The move to waive DeAngelo comes after he was already benched earlier this year for a needless unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.n The 25-year-old has also been involved in controversies off the ice as well. 

Tony DeAngelo has played his last game for New York Rangers, GM Jeff Gorton says

Via rssfeeds.usatoday.com
The New York Rangers and Tony DeAngelo are heading for a divorce after an altercation between…
 

Editorial credit: Daniel M. Silva / Shutterstock.com

