Margaret Ellen Poindexter, 78, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away peacefully Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born July 1, 1942 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Eddie Clay Mayes and Amy Rigney Mayes. Margaret retired as a CNA at NHC and was of the Baptist faith. She loved flowers and spending time with her many grandchildren.

Survivors include, her loving husband of 56 years, Gene Poindexter; four children, Tina Evans of Glasgow, Kentucky, Eugene Poindexter (Allison) of Glasgow, Kentucky, Kenneth Poindexter of Great Falls, Montana, Donna Rick (Scott) of Louisville, Kentucky; ten grandchildren, Mark Blackburn of Glasgow, Kentucky, Kent Blackburn of Louisville, Kentucky, Alexis “Nikki” Sherfey (Kyle), Casey Evans (Shelby Wood), Jesse Poindexter, Lauren Poindexter (Cristian Johnson), all of Glasgow, Kentucky, Clay Poindexter, Euna Sarah “Paige” Burgess, Trae Rick of Lousiville, Kentucky, Margaret Poindexter of Great Falls, Montana; three great-grandchildren, Draylan Sherfey, McKenzie Blackburn (Tanon Largent), Marcus Blackburn; and one great-great-grandchild, Kenley Largent.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Susie Wyatt, Hazel Harlow, Nancy Franklin, Edna Riddle; and two brothers, Donnie Mayes and Eddie C. Mayes, Jr.

The funeral service for Mrs. Poindexter will be held 1:00 PM Friday, February 5th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bristletown Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday morning until time for the service. For anyone that cannot attend the service, it will be livestreamed 1:00 PM Friday at www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome.

A F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Poindexter. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.