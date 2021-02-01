Detroit Lions Trade QB Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams for QB Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round draft picks and a third-round pick. The deal has not been completed and will not become official until the start of the new league year March 17. ESPN first reported the news.

Stafford asked to be traded shortly after the current season ended with the Lions’ third straight campaign with at least 10 losses. During his 12-year career spent entirely in Detroit, he has never won a playoff game. Meanwhile, Los Angeles earned its third playoff berth and posted its fourth straight winning record during Goff’s four years under coach Sean McVay. Goff also led the Rams to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season.

Stafford, who turns 33 in February, has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract. Goff is about to start a four-year, $134 million contract with $110 million guaranteed, and is leaving the Rams before his huge contract extension even begins.

Report: Matthew Stafford will finish out current $43M contract with Rams Via www.msn.com The Lions and Matthew Stafford mutually agreed to part ways this offseason as Detroit tries to…

Editorial credit: davrilg / Shutterstock.com