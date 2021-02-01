Barren County grand jury returns indictments

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Barren County grand jury recently returned the following indictments. An indictment is an accusation only. It is not a clause of innocence or guilt.

Danielle M. Cowan, 33, of Cave City, was indicted on two indictments with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Colton R. Keller, 26, of Tompkinsville, was indicted with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; operating a motor vehicle while license revoked or suspended for driving under influence (first offense); buying or possessing drug paraphernalia (buying or possessing); and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance which impairs one’s driving ability (second offense).

Brittany K. Paxson, 21, of Glasgow, first degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act under 16-years-old).

Ashley N. Davis, 32, of Edmonton, was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense); theft of identity of another without consent; operating on a suspended/ revoked operator’s license; and reckless driving.

Terry G. Huddleston, 55, of Glasgow, was indicted with four counts of first degree criminal mischief, five counts of second criminal mischief, five counts of third degree criminal mischief and first degree persistent felony offender.

Nissa R. Gossett, 28, of Glasgow, was indicted on two indictments with one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, two or more grams), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Benton G. Price, 28, of Glasgow, was indicted on two indictments with one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, two or more grams), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; failure to illuminate head lamps; and second degree persistent felony offender.

Tiras L. Mitchell, 24, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of receiving stolen property ($500 or more but less than $10,000); buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; and second degree persistent felony offender.

Scotty R. Wix, 37, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of first degree robbery; first degree criminal mischief; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Kasyeon Menifee Dugan, 24, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of first degree strangulation; first degree wanton endangerment (police officer); fourth degree assault (domestic violence/minor injury); and menacing.

Terry G. Huddleston, 55, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of first degree criminal mischief; theft of mail matter; second degree criminal mischief; first degree persistent felony offender.

Timothy R. Guess, 33, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of receiving stolen property ($500 or more but less than $10,000); first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; first degree wanton endangerment (police officer); two counts of first degree criminal mischief; first fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); operating on suspended/ revoked operator’s license; theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500); possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Fabian Roshaun Sebastian, 27, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, two grams or more), first offense; trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, first offense); and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Cody A. Rivera, 32, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500).