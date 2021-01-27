Philadelphia Phillies Sign J.T. Realmuto to Five-Year, $115.5 Million Deal

The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a five-year, $115.5 million contract with catcher J.T. Realmuto on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Realmuto is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger honoree. He was traded to Philadelphia in February 2019 after five seasons with the Marlins. Realmuto posted a .840 OPS in 2020, earning 36 home runs and 115 RBI in just over 700 at-bats with the Phillies.

Realmuto will now earn more than any catcher in baseball in 2021, passing Buster Posey’s $21.4 million salary with the Giants. Realmuto’s contract marks the highest average annual value for any catcher in MLB history, surpassing the $23 million mark previously earned by former Twins catcher Joe Mauer.

Editorial credit: Keeton Gale / Shutterstock.com