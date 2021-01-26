Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Paul George ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols

Los Angeles Clippers players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will miss Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Leonard and George didn’t travel with the Clippers to Atlanta on Monday.

The Clippers will be without their two best players and starting point guard Patrick Beverley for the start of a six-game road trip. Beverley also will miss Tuesday’s game against the Hawks due to right knee soreness. Leonard or George could possibly return to the team on the road trip if they clear the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Leonard, George and Beverley all played in Sunday’s 108-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. George was held out of the last five minutes due to hamstring tightness and Beverley didn’t play in the second half because of the knee injury.

Editorial credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com