Glasgow Independent Schools votes to return most students by March 8, Lessenberry voices concerns

Barret Lessenberry, a member of the Glasgow Independent school board, speaks to returning to class amid the coronavirus pandemic during an earlier meeting on Monday, July 13, 2020. Lessenberry most recently voiced similar concern about finishing the spring semester in a full in-person format.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Members of the Glasgow Independent School board voiced at a Jan. 11 meeting varying opinions about the way their school system should allow students back into classrooms.

Keith Hale, the school system’s superintendent, said state government has given school systems autonomy to make decisions about their policies, but they must abide by “Healthy at School” guidelines. And for that reason the school system proposed a phased return of each school, meaning students will return to a five day schedule each week.

Glasgow Schools currently operates on a hybrid schedule, which means schools alternate days and complete one virtual day each week.

“Myself, I think it’s a need if we want our kids to learn and not lose a complete year,” Hale said. “And some of them – I’m just going to be honest with you – you’ll never get this year back.”

Hale explained his belief several times to the board that students should return to school. He also said the school system has been in discussion with the Barren River District Health Department, and they indicated in earlier meetings that students should return to schools.

“They’re wanting kids back in the buildings,” Hale said. “I can tell you that.”

The health department said Glasgow Independent Schools has “been on the most cautious end in the Barren River area,” according to Hale.

Dr. Barret Lessenberry, board member, was the voice of dissent throughout the meeting. He cited growing case numbers and the current status of the pandemic in the commonwealth.

“It’s worse than it’s ever been, but we are permitting more and more things,” Lessenberry said. “To me, it just seems unwise.”

Lessenberry said he’s also concerned about sports.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association canceled sports last spring, but those resumed at the start of the new school year last fall with varying protocols. But those methods still fall short of what Lessenberry said needs to be in place to be completely safe.

“I don’t believe that. I believe it’s still a problem,” Lessenberry said. “I believe it’s still a problem to have children in the school. I think people are rolling the dice.”

Much of the board countered Lessenberry’s arguments with support to return to in-person instruction each day of the week.

Dr. William Thornberry, board member, said young people are depressed and suffering mental repercussions from their limited contact with their former reality. And he said he saw it firsthand several weeks ago when a young person threatened him in a depressed state.

Lessenberry argued the school system shouldn’t serve as the “facilitator” that promotes community spread of COVID-19, which he said they already do. But Thornberry implied that schools are not the only location where a person could contract the coronavirus.

“And so at this point it’s just so ubiquitous, I think that no matter what we do – even with the best of intentions – I’m not convinced it’s going to change anything,” Thornberry said. “And I’m just prayerful that we can get the vaccine into our community quickly enough to save those people that are at very high risk.”

Board members Amelia Kiser and Mary Burchett-Bower supported Thornberry’s comments. Reggie Hayden did not speak to the matter.

“I don’t think just going back to school is going to make our rates any worse,” Kiser said.

Hale said students who continue to feel at risk have an option to complete their coursework entirely in a virtual format. Kiser agreed, and said that students who want to return should be able to do so.

“I just think that we owe it to the kids that need to be back in school – and who want to be back in school – to let them have that option,” Kiser said.

The school board confirmed the school system’s phased return to complete in-person instruction. Lessenberry was the only voice of dissent.

“I feel responsibility to side on the side of caution,” Lessenberry said. “And I don’t think we’re doing it by herding children back into the school.”

The plan will introduce elementary students into classrooms five days per week beginning on Feb. 1; middle school students will return all five days on March 1; and Glasgow High School students will return on March 8.

Glasgow Middle and High School will remain on their hybrid schedules until they return, according to the schedule.