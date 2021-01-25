Six dead in Indianapolis ‘mass murder,’ including unborn child

At least six people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, were killed after a shooting at a home in Indianapolis on Sunday. Police initially responded to reports of a juvenile injured by a gunshot; he was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive.

The victims were pronounced dead after being found at a private home, in what police described as the most significant mass shooting the city has experienced in more than a decade. Authorities said there were nearly a half dozen shootings throughout the city in a span of less than five hours and that a total of seven people were hospitalized in addition to the six found dead in the home.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement, “What we saw this morning was a different kind of evil. I’m angry that the perpetrators felt they had the right to commit this senseless act in our community. It has to stop. Our community doesn’t deserve this.”Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said both local police and federal authorities are investigating the case, adding, “What happened this morning was not a simple act of gun violence. What happened this morning was a mass murder.”