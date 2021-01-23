Petition seeks ouster of Kentucky AG over Taylor death probe

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A petition has been filed seeking the impeachment of Kentucky’s attorney general.

The petition seeks Daniel Cameron’s ouster for his handling of an investigation into Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by police. The petition’s allegations against the Republican attorney general include breach of public trust and failure to comply with his duties as the state’s chief law enforcement official. It was submitted to the overwhelmingly Republican Kentucky House.

The petition’s signers include an attorney for three grand jurors who have accused Cameron of misleading the public when describing the grand jury proceedings.