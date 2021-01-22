President Biden signs several executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

President Joe Biden signed several executive orders on Thursday in the hopes of quickly implementing his administration’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. The orders laid out an aggressive new strategy to fight the pandemic.

In addition to the executive actions, Biden unveiled a new, nearly 200-page national strategy during an announcement at the White House, saying, “This plan is comprehensive, based on science, not politics. It’s based on truth, not denial. And it’s based on detail. Help is on the way.” The Biden administration said under the plan, the federal government will use its resources and influence for a more effective national response, as well as to help state and local governments.

Thursday’s orders will utilize the Defense Production Act to increase supplies necessary for conducting large-scale vaccine distribution and to increase testing, as well as producing more masks and other protective equipment. The administration is also working to establish a pandemic testing board. Officials said the Biden administration will also “clarify” health insurance companies’ obligation to cover COVID-19 testing.

