Pittsburgh Steelers sign Washington QB Dwayne Haskins to one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thurday that they have signed former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins to a one-year contract. Haskins was released by Washington on Dec. 28.

Haskins posted on Twitter, saying, “Three (3) in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life,” Haskins said. “Let’s work.” Haskins, the former No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, finished 3–10 as a starter in two seasons in Washington. He opened the 2020 season as Washington’s starter but was demoted for quarterback Kyle Allen. Haskins was re-promoted later in the season and started two games, before being benched again in Week 16. He was stripped of his captainship and fined by Washington after a second COVID-19 violation. He appeared to have attended a party maskless and his $40,000 fine was the largest known for a player for a COVID-19 violation.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com