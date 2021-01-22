Friday 22nd January 2021
Philadelphia Eagles to hire Indianapolis Colts OC Nick Sirianni as head coach

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to hire Nick Sirianni to be their head coach. The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title. 

Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

Sirianni began his NFL coaching career as offensive quality control coach in Kansas City in 2009. He also served as an assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach during four seasons with the Chiefs. Sirianni held the same positions during five seasons with the Chargers from 2013-17. 

Editorial credit: dean bertoncelj / Shutterstock.com

