Actress Christina Ricci Granted Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband

Actress Christina Ricci has been granted a restraining order against her estranged husband, James Heerdegen, whom she is accusing of domestic abuse. Ricci filed for the restraining order claiming multiple incidents had led to her fearing for her life and that of her son. The domestic violence restraining order requires Heerdegen to remain 100 yards away from her and their son, and to have no contact with them.

Ricci alleges that she became “trapped” in her house with Heerdegen due to the Covid-19 pandemic after telling him she wanted a divorce. She claims he attacked her twice in June last year and left her with physical injuries, and alleges that one of the attacks took place in front of their six-year-old son. People reports that Ricci filed to the court several photos of injuries she claimed to have suffered from Heerdegen.

Heerdegen’s lawyer Larry Bakman said that he plans to file his own restraining order over allegations of “her abusive conduct fuelled by alcohol and substance abuse”. Bakman also said his client “unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by [Ricci] as having occurred in 2020.”

