James Kelly Shaw Jr., age 50, of Lexington, KY, formerly of Glasgow, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Nashville. He was born in Glasgow to the late James Kelly Shaw Sr. and Anne (Anderson) Shaw who still survives. Mr. Shaw was a heavy equipment operator for Mid-State Recycling.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Shaw; two daughters, Madalyn and Kylee Shaw; two cousins, Brandon Riddle and Jo Garmon (Mama Cuz); several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, James Kelly Shaw III; paternal grandparents, Eleanor and Powell “Pappy” Shaw; maternal grandparents, Hall and Vernie Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 23rd at Crossland Church in Glasgow. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time for the services at the church. Burial will be in Lexington, Kentucky in the Lexington Cemetery at 11:00 AM eastern time, Wednesday, January 27th.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Shaw in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.

A.F. Crow & Son is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Shaw

