President Trump wishes new administration luck in taped farewell address

President Donald Trump released a taped farewell address before leaving office, saying: “We did what we came to do – and so much more.” In a video posted on YouTube (which can be viewed here), he said he took on “the tough battles, the hardest fights… because that’s what you elected me to do.”

The last two weeks of Trump’s term have been dominated by the fallout from the deadly riot on Capitol Hill, when a mob of his supporters stormed Congress, seeking to overturn the election result. Trump said in his video, “Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated.”

Also in his message, Trump said his administration built “the greatest economy in the history of the world.” He said, “Our agenda was not about right or left, it wasn’t about Republican or Democrat, but about the good of a nation, and that means the whole nation.”

Trump releases taped ‘farewell address’ Via abcnews.go.com The White House on Tuesday released a taped ‘farewell address’ from President Donald Trump on…

Editorial credit: noamgalai / Shutterstock.com