Minnesota Wild trade Greg Pateryn to Colorado Avalance for defenseman Ian Cole

The Minnesota Wild sent defenseman Greg Pateryn for Colorado in exchange for defenseman Ian Cole on Tuesday.

Pateryn signed a three-year deal with Minnesota in 2018. He logged one goal, 11 assists and 47 penalty minutes in 103 games with the Wild. Pateryn was limited to 20 contests in 2019-20 due to a lower-body injury. Cole, who won a pair of Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2015-16 and 2016-17, was in his third season with Colorado. He’s registered 26 goals and 112 assists (138 points) in 543 career NHL games. Cole racked up 122 blocked shots and 83 hits in 65 contests with the Avalanche in 2019-20.