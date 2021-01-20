All five seasons of ‘The Muppet Show’ coming to Disney+ this February

Disney+ said in a press release Tuesday that all five seasons of The Muppet Show is coming to Disney+ in February. The variety series will start streaming Feb. 19.

The Muppet Show, created by Jim Henson and featuring his Muppet puppet characters, aired from 1976 to 1981. Seasons 4 and 5 were previously unreleased on home entertainment. The Muppet Show features beloved Muppets characters, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the Swedish Chef, as well as a variety of famous guest stars.

Kermit the Frog said, “It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more. Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but… here we go again.'”