Cleveland Cavaliers look to trade or waive Kevin Porter after outburst

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to trade or waive guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. after he had an outburst with team officials. Sources on Monday that the Cavaliers plan to move on from Porter, after Porter became angry Friday when the team gave his old locker to teammate Taurean Prince. Prince joined the team last week after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets.

20-year-old Porter has not played this season for what the team has called “personal reasons.” He was arrested in November and faced charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to control the vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, before those charges were dismissed. He practiced Thursday before he attended his first game of the season Friday in Cleveland

The 6-foot-4, 203-pound Porter averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 50 appearances in 2019-20, entering the league as the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Next up, the Cavaliers will host the Nets at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Cleveland.