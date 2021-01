WINNERS LIST for Monday, January 18, 2021

WINNERS LIST for Monday, January 18, 2021

Little Caesars Morning Trivia- Sandy Thomas

Dairy Queen Cake- Dakota Garmon

Greer’s Rose Bud Vase- Marla Spillman

Houchens’ Lucky Name Program- Mary Page

Person of the Day- Shirley Napier- Recently retired from T J Samson with 46 ½ years of service