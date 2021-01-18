Monday 18th January 2021
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 to reach NFC Championship Game

  • @ 4:55 am

The Green Bay Packers earned a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at Lambeau Field in the NFC divisional round. Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Packers reached the NFC Championship Game for the fourth time in the past seven seasons. It will be Green Bay’s first time hosting the NFC title game at Lambeau Field since doing so in the 2007-08 season.

The Packers (14-3) took a 16-3 lead with under four minutes left in the second quarter and entered halftime with a 19-10 advantage. Packers running back Aaron Jones ran for a 1-yard touchdown near the start of the third frame to boost Green Bay’s lead to 25-10. Rams Cam Akers scored from seven yards out late in the third to cut their deficit to 25-18, but Los Angeles was unable score again.  Rodgers completed 23 of 36 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Packers will host the NFC Championship Game next Sunday, Jan. 24, at Lambeau Field, to be aired on FOX.

Aaron Rodgers fuels the Green Bay Packers to a 32-18 playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams

Via www.orlandosentinel.com
Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers…
 

Editorial credit: digitalreflections / Shutterstock.com

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2021 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC