Robert Eugene Bishop, 80, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Kindred Hospital, Louisville. He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on June 3, 1940 to the late James Revil and Elizabeth Reeves Bishop. Robert (Bobby) was a lifelong cabinet builder and also owner of Bishop’s Gun Store. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Lorraine Deckard Bishop.

He is survived by two sons, Bobby Daryl Bishop (Myra) and Carl Wayne Bishop (Kellye); grandchildren, Emilee England (Jonathan), Travis Bishop and Trace Bishop (Kallie); great-grandsons, Joseph, and James England; sisters, Eva Rose Deckard, Betty Nanny, Ann Likens and Rachel Turlin.

He was preceded in death by a grandson Tyler Grant Bishop; sisters, Ruby Smith, Edna Ruth Black; brothers, James Bishop, Joe Bishop, and John Bishop.

A private graveside service will be held on 1:00pm Thursday, January 21st at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on another date and will be announced by the A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to:

Crossroads Life Center, P.O. Box 236, Glasgow, KY 42141

or

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, 550 S. First Street, Louisville, KY 40202