QB Jared Goff to start for LA Rams vs. Green Bay in playoff game

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Thursday that quarterback Jared Goff will get the start in Saturday’s NFC playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. Goff was questionable with a thumb injury for the Rams’ wild-card game last week but was pressed into service when starter John Wolford suffered a neck stinger and was unable to continue. McVay ruled Wolford out for Saturday’s game and said veteran Blake Bortles will serve as the team’s backup quarterback.

Goff threw for 3,942 yards and 20 touchdowns this season for the Rams, but suffered a fractured thumb in his throwing hand in Week 16 and missed the team’s final regular-season game after undergoing surgery.