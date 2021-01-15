NBA postpones Suns-Pacers game on Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns\

Friday 15th January 2021
The NBA announced Thursday that Saturday’s game between the Suns and Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns Arena has been postponed “because of ongoing contact tracing within the Suns, the team does not have the league-required eight available players.”

The Suns (7-4) haven’t played since Monday’s 128-107 loss at Washington to end a three-game road trip. They were scheduled to begin a three-game homestand Wednesday against Atlanta, but the game was postponed the morning of the game for the same reason that Friday’s game against Golden State and now Saturday’s game against the Pacers have been postponed.

This is in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which has received additional measures in a reaction to spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the country and NBA teams having players needing quarantines.

