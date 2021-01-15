Cardi B to Star in Comedy Film ‘Assisted Living’

Cardi B has landed her first leading big-screen role in the Paramount comedy Assisted Living. The script will be penned by This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun, and Temple Hill and Stephen Love will produce for Paramount.

The story follows Amber (Cardi B), a small time crook, who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from both the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anyone to take her in. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Cardihad a small role in Jennifer Lopez’s 2019 hit Hustlers, and also served as a judge on Netflix’s unscripted music competition series Rhythm + Flow. Before rising up the charts, Cardi B got her start as a reality TV personality on the VH1 series Love and Hip-Hop.

Cardi B to Star in New Comedy ‘Assisted Living’ Via www.justjared.com Cardi B is taking on a new role! Variety announced on Thursday (January 14) that the 28-year old…

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com