New York City ending contracts with Trump Organization in wake of Capitol attack

Citing the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday the city will cut ties with the Trump Organization and will ending its contracts to operate several public venues. The Trump Organization had agreements with the city to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks and Ferry Point Golf Course. De Blasio blamed Trump for provoking the U.S. Capitol attack by radical Trump supporters on Jan. 6, and said the violence made it impossible for the city to continue its relationship with the organization.

De Blasio said the city has started the process to end those ties, per their contracts. The Carousel’s termination will be effective 25 days after the city’s termination notice is delivered, and the agreement for the Wollman and Lasker rinks ends after 30 days.

The Trump Organization responded by threatening legal action if the city proceeds, with a spokesman for the company stating: “Yet another example of Mayor de Blasio’s blatant disregard for the facts. The city of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million dollars. This is nothing more than political discrimination, an attempt to infringe on the First Amendment and we plan to fight vigorously.”

New York will end contracts with Trump over Capitol riot Via www.msn.com New York City is terminating its contracts with the Trump Organization because of the mob riot…

Editorial credit: Felix Lipov / Shutterstock.com