Houston Rockets James Harden traded to Brooklyn Nets in 4-team deal

Houston Rockets James Harden is heading to Brooklyn, joining old teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets agreed to acquire Harden from the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in a move he has sought for weeks. Harden is a part of a four-team deal that also involves Indiana and Cleveland, according to The Associated Press.

At least four draft picks and additional pick swaps are also part of the deal, including key players Victor Oladipo, who goes from Indiana to Houston, and Caris LeVert, who goes from Brooklyn to Indiana. The Cavaliers will get Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from the Nets in the deal.

The blockbuster deal was struck less than 24 hours after Harden seemed to deliver a ‘farewell’ following the Rockets’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and just before Irving was set to miss a fifth straight game during a personal absence from the Nets.

