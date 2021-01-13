NHL announces 27 players tested positive for COVID-19 at training camps

The NHL says 27 players returned positive COVID-19 tests during training camps as the league prepares to open its season.

In a release Tuesday, the NHL said that it conducted approximately 12,000 tests administered to more than 1,200 players over the period from Dec. 30 to Monday. The league said the positive tests are from nine teams, including 17 positive results from the Dallas Stars, who have had their opening game postponed. Most of the Stars players who tested positive are asymptomatic, and all are recovering without complication.

The 2020-21 regular season starts Wednesday with five games.

NHL says 27 players tested positive for COVID-19 during training camps Via www.espn.com The NHL announced that 27 players among nine clubs tested positive for COVID-19 during training…

Editorial credit: kovop58 / Shutterstock.com