Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in the first quarter, helping the Utah Jazz hold on for a 96-86 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Utah scored the game’s first nine points and never trailed. The Jazz went on a 17-0 run later in the first, pushing their lead to 20 before the quarter was over.

Utah improved to 3-2 on its seven-game road trip. The Jazz beat Milwaukee on Friday, making a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in the process.