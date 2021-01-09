Worker’s body located from Ohio power plant collapse

MANCHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The body of a second worker killed in a power plant collapse in southern Ohio has been located.

A spokesperson for Detroit-based demolition contractor Adamo Group said by email Friday that the family of 47-year-old Jamie Fitzgerald have been notified. Patrick Crowley says authorities have also been informed that Adamo Group crews are working to recover the body of the Boyd County, Kentucky, man. The body of 42-year-old Doug Gray of Greenup County, Kentucky, was recovered earlier.

Three other workers were injured Dec. 9. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.