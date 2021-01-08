NY Mets to Acquire Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco in trade with Cleveland

The New York Mets are finalizing a trade to acquire Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, in exchange for young shortstops Andres Giménez and Ahmed Rosario as well as pitching prospect Josh Wolf and minor league outfielder Isaiah Greene.

Lindor has been the franchise’s top player since entering the majors in 2015. He is a four-time All-Star with three top-10 MVP finishes in his career. He posted a career-low .750 OPS last season but recorded 103 home runs and 329 runs scored from 2017-2019.

Cleveland will receive a pair of potential starting middle infielders along with the two prospects. Rosario tallied 177 hits in 157 games in 2019, leading MLB in triples. Giménez posted a .732 OPS in just 132 plate appearances last year, though he previously ranked No. 3 on the Mets’ prospect list.

