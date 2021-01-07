Orlando Magic’s Markelle Fultz Expected to Undergo MRI on Knee Injury

The Orlando Magic expect point guard Markelle Fultz to undergo an MRI after he left Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a left knee injury. At the time the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game, saying he would be further evaluated.

The 22-year-old Fultz played only 14 games as a rookie and averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds while attempting just one three-pointer. A shoulder injury kept him off the court and seemed to impact his shooting form when he played. After 19 games in his second season, his agent told the 76ers at the time that Fultz wouldn’t play or practice until seeing a specialist.

The point guard bounced back last season and averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals while helping lead Orlando into the playoffs. Through seven games this season with 14.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per night.