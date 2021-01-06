Dr. Dre updates fans on social media after suffering brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre took to Instagram to provide an update on his condition and said he’s “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.” He continued, “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Dr. Dre is in the intensive care unit after suffering a brain aneurysm. The rapper, 55, is hospitalized at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,. TMZ reported Tuesday that the musician was taken to the hospital by ambulance on Monday after suffering the aneurysm. Dre (born Andre Romelle Young) is in a stable and undergoing tests, the outlet reports.

Dr. Dre’s medical emergency comes about six months after his estranged wife, Nicole Young filed for divorce in June after 24 years of marriage. The former couple tied the knot in May 1996 and share two children together: son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.

Dr. Dre rose to fame as part of the iconic rap group N.W.A., leaving in 1991 to become a solo artist and then becoming one of hip hop’s greatest producers. Dre later joined forces with record company executive Jimmy Iovine in 2006 to launch audio products company Beats by Dr. Dre. In 2014, Apple purchased the brand for $3 billion.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com