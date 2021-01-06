Detroit Tigers sign veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman to 2-year deal

The Detroit Tigers have signed veteran free agent outfielder Robbie Grossman to a two-year deal. The 31-year-old Grossman signed a 2-year, $10 million deal.

Grossman spent the last two seasons with the Oakland Athletics after three years each with the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins. During the shortened 2020 season, Grossman posted an .826 OPS with 12 doubles, eight home runs, 21 walks and 38 strikeouts in 192 plate appearances.

Grossman has a career .730 OPS across 2,362 at-bats. Defensively, he’s about average and plays primarily left field. Over the last four seasons, Grossman posted WARs of 0.9, 1.7, 1.0 and 1.2.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com