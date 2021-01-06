Cleveland Browns head coach and four others on team test positive for COVID-1C

Cleveland Browns announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski, two other coaches and two players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Browns are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Stefansk must miss the game due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, and will work virtually from his home to prepare for the game. The team said special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach until further notice.

The Browns said in a statement: “Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

