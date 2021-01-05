LA Chargers fire coach Anthony Lynn; Broncos promote John Elway to

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have fired coach Anthony Lynn, posting the news Monday on social media. The team said they will begin their search for a replacement immediately.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos said Monday in a statement, “This morning I informed Anthony Lynn that we have made the decision to part ways with him as our head coach. I’m not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, and I want to sincerely express my deepest gratitude for his leadership during a time of great change for our organization.” Lynn had signed a one-year contract extension this offseason, but ends his four-year run with the franchise with a 33-31 record after only one playoff appearance.

Meanwhile the Denver Broncos announced Monday that John Elway will take on a new role with the franchise, but will continue to serve as the president of football operations. The team will be signing a general manager who “will have final say on the draft, free agency and our roster.” The new general manager and head coach Vic Fangio will report to Elway in the revised structure. Elway said Fangio will be involved in the hiring of the new general manager.