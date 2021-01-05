Indianapolis to host NCAA men’s basketball tournament

The NCAA announced Monday that Indianapolis will host the majority of the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament’s 67 games from mid-March through early April. NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a news release, “This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana. We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes. The reality of today’s announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities and staff.”

The NCAA said it will continue to work with local officials to determine if fans can attend games at any of the venues. Some family members of players and coaches will be allowed to attend. Ball State, Butler, the Horizon League, Indiana, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and Purdue will lend their facilities and staffs to assist the city in hosting the tournament. Several basketball courts also will be set up inside the Indiana Convention Center, which will be used as a practice facility.