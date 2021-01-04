Green Bay Packers clinch No. 1 seed with 35-16 win over Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns to help the Green Bay Packers clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, beating the Chicago Bears 35-16 on Sunday.

The Packers (13-3) earned a bye while winning their sixth in a row and beat Chicago (8-8) for the 19th time in 22 games, counting the postseason. The Bears are headed to the playoffs for the second time in coach Matt Nagy’s three years despite the loss because Arizona fell to the Los Angeles Rams. Chicago will be at New Orleans (12-4).

Rodgers broke his franchise record for scoring passes in a season, and joined Peyton Manning (2004 and 2013) as the only players to throw for at least 45 touchdowns in multiple seasons. He now has 48, surpassing his previous high of 45 in his first MVP season of 2011. Rodgers completed 19 of 24 passes for 240 yards without an interception and had a 147.9 rating. He also improved to 21-5 against Chicago, counting the postseason.

The Packers are off next weekend, while the Bears will be on the road to play New Orleans.

Editorial credit: Mark Herreid / Shutterstock.com