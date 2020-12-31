Buffalo Bills approved for fans at home playoff games

Just one week ahead of the wild card round, the state of New York approved a capacity of 6,772 fans for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills currently hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and will host a playoff game for at least the first round. The wild card round will mark the first time in 25 years that Buffalo has hosted a playoff game.

The Bills announced Wednesday that all fans who attend the game will be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test through the league’s testing partner, Bioreference Laboratories, in order to be admitted into the game. Tickets will be made available to season ticket holders who opted into buying tickets earlier this year. Fans will also be required to pay for their own COVID-19 test, which costs $63.

The Bills have a 6-1 home record, and are one of five teams with just one home loss on the year.

Mafia returns: Bills given OK to host playoff fans Via www.espn.com New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that Bills Stadium will be open to a limited…

Editorial credit: JoanneStrell / Shutterstock.com