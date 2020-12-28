Buffalo Bills running back TJ Yeldon tests positive for COVID-19

Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon has tested positive for COVID-19, and will miss Monday night’s game at the New England Patriots. In a tweet, the team says Yeldon was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and will not travel with the team. The team did not say if any other players were determined to be in close contact with Yeldon. Throughout the season, the team has seen multiple players test positive, with several others placed on the reserve list due to close contact.

Buffalo (11-3) hopes to keep its hold on the second spot in the AFC when it takes on the division-rival Patriots at 8:25 p.m. on Monday night.

Editorial credit: Olga Bogatyrenko / Shutterstock.com