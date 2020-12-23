Dello Ray Jessee, 77, of Edmonton passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Metcalfe Healthcare in Edmonton. Dello was born May 8, 1943 the son of the late Lonzo and Clara Gibson Jessee. Dello was a graduate of Metcalfe County High School and member of the Edmonton Baptist Church. Dello retired as Executive Vice President of Edmonton State Bank after 47 years of service. Dello was Past Master of the Edmonton Masonic Lodge No. 931 and Worthy Patron of the Edmonton Order of the Eastern Star No. 470.

On September 29, 1962 Dello married his soulmate of 58 years, Linda Vincent Jessee who survives. Other survivors include a daughter Donna Emberton and husband Kevin of Edmonton. A daughter in law Melissa Jessee Turner of Marrowbone. Five grandchildren. Alex (Ashley) Jessee of Glasgow, Allen (Tabitha) Jessee of Portland, TN, Maria (JR) White of Bowling Green, Whitney Estes (Luke) of Edmonton and Sean Jessee of Marrowbone. A step grandson Chris Emberton of Edmonton. Dello is survived by his sister Norma (Wally) DeVore of Glasgow. Eight great-grandchildren are also surviving. Dello was preceded in death by son Douglas Jessee. A granddaughter Tabitha Estes and a step granddaughter Whitney Emberton.

Masonic Rites for Dello Jessee will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 26th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with the funeral service immediately following. Burial will be in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. A walk-through visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time Saturday. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Edmonton Baptist Church in Dello’s memory.

All who wish to honor and remember Dello in person at the visitation or service is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.