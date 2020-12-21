Barren County grand jury returns indictments after Zoom session

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Barren County grand jury returned a series of indictments during a Zoom meeting on Dec. 10. An indictment is an accusation only. It is not a clause of innocence or guilt, which can only be proven in a court of law.

Jason B. Smith, 38, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on three indictments with one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying/ possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, license plate not legible, no/ expired registration plates and second degree persistent felony offender.

Taneisha L. Shirley, 24, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on three indictments with one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Amanda E. Nichols, 37, of Edmonton, was indicted on two indictments with two counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second degree forgery, tampering with physical evidence, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying/ possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Christopher M. McCoy, 32, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of second degree manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance (second offense).

Nicole D. Jewell, 35, of Edmonton, was indicted on two indictments with three counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Felissa D. Mills, 33, of Glasgow, was indicted two indictments with one four counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of second degree forgery.

Jacob J. Mesker, 35, of Glasgow, was indicted on two count of first degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Clarence N. Allen, 61, of Cave City, was indicted with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second offense), buying/ possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating on a suspended/ revoked operator’s license.

Ralph E. Logan II, 44, of Louisville, was indicted with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000), first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first degree wanton endangerment, third degree criminal trespass and first degree persistent felony offender.

Ralph E. Logan II, 44, of Louisville, was indicted on a separate indictment with theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000) and first degree persistent felony offender.

Jeremy R. Kennerly, 33, of Louisville, was indicted on two indictments with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000) and first degree persistent felony offender.

Cecily N. Kennerly, 30, of Louisville, was indicted on two indictments with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000) and second degree persistent felony offender.

Mario “Kilo” Montoya Frazier, 20, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of second degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident/ failure to render aid or assistance.

David J. Smith, 29, of Cave City, was indicted with one count of first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, disregarding a traffic control device and second degree persistent felony offender.

Joseph P. Lane, 40, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), buying/ possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Vincent P. McAlister, 35, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of first degree strangulation, fourth degree assault (domestic violence/ minor injury) and first degree persistent felony offender.