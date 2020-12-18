Christopher Warf, 59, of Glasgow, KY passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his residence. Born in Greensburg, KY November 20, 1961 the son, of the late Elmo and Veotra Curry Warf. He was the husband of the late Deborah Diane Ballard Warf who passed away November 2, 2020. Mr. Warf worked in the dietary department at Glenview Healthcare Center and member of the Bethesda Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Paige Warf (Joseph) of Campbellsville, KY, and Chelsea Anderson (Jake) of Gamaliel; two sons, Jacob Warf (Jill) of Greensburg and Dalton Anderson of Glasgow; fourteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers, Jim Warf of Greensburg, and Hubert Warf of Leitchfield; one sister, Kay Emmitt of Glasgow; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22nd from 10:00am until time for the service at the funeral home.

Share your message of condolence with the family of Christopher Warf at www.crowfuneralhome.com

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Warf in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.