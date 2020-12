WINNERS LIST for Thursday, December 17, 2020

WINNERS LIST for Thursday, December 17, 2020

Little Caesars Morning Trivia-JoAnn Hughes

Dairy Queen Cake- Bonnie Zinman

Greer’s Rose Bud Vase- Tabitha Taylor

Houchens’ Lucky Name Program- Rachel Groce

Person of the Day- Ellan Anderson- Retiring from BBT Bank today with 34 years service