Tampa Bay Rays sign free agent catcher Mike Zunino To 1-year contract

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed free agent catcher Mike Zunino to a $2 million contract for the 2021 season. The deal includes a 2022 club option worth another $4 million, with the potential to grow to $7 million with incentives. The 2022 club option includes a $1 million buyout, for a total guarantee of $3 million.

Zunino, 29, appeared in 28 games and made 25 starts, though was plagued with injuries in the 2020 season, batting .147 (11-for-75) with four home runs and 10 RBI. He was placed on the 10-day IL (left oblique strain) on August 29, retroactive to August 26, and reinstated on September 20. In the postseason, he hit .170 (9-for-53) with four home runs and eight RBI while starting 18 of the club’s 20 games.

In addition, the Rays have agreed to terms with right-handed pitchers David Hess and Andrew Kittredge and catcher Joe Odom on minor league contracts with invitations to major league spring training.

Rays sign Mike Zunino to one-year contract Via www.mlb.com The Tampa Bay Rays have signed free agent catcher Mike Zunino to a $2 million contract for the…

Editorial credit: Anton Garin / Shutterstock.com