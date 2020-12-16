Giannis Antetokounmpo Agrees to Five-Year, $228M Supermax Extension with Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a five-year $228 million supermax contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The MVP and Defensive Player of the Year was slated to be a free agent following the 2020-2021 season; however, Giannis is now committed to the Bucks in hopes of winning his first championship. The contract gives Antetokounmpo an opt-out clause by his fourth year in 2025.

Antetokounmpo took to Twitter after the news broke, saying, “This is my home, this is my city…I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

Editorial credit: Ververidis Vasilis / Shutterstock.com