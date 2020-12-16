Fashion mogul Peter Nygard Arrested on Sexual Assault and Trafficking

Fashion designer Peter Nygard was arrested in Canada on allegations he sexually assaulted dozens of people, including minors, over the course of decades. Authorities took Nygard into custody Monday in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York said Tuesday that the 79-year-old Nygard used his fashion empire’s influence to recruit women and minor girls for his and his friends’ “sexual gratification.” Prosecutors said the alleged crimes took place over a 25-year period in the Bahamas, Canada and the United States. Prosecutors said Nygard and his associates forcibly sexually assaulted some of the women and girls or drugged them to ensure their compliance. The United States has requested Nygard’s extradition from Canada.

Nygard faces two counts each of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation for purpose of prostitution; and one count each of racketeering conspiracy; conspiracy to commit sex trafficking; sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud or coercion; transportation of a minor for purpose of prostitution; and transportation for purpose of prostitution and illegal sexual activity.

