Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy To Return in 2021

Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on Monday that head coach Mike McCarthy will return in 2021.

Jones said during an interview, “I am surprised someone would question these unprecedented situations that everybody’s been in. On top of that, no one’s making excuses, but we’ve had some challenges in the injury category. If you look at his track record, and his pedigree, he’s consistently won year in and year out. We have the utmost confidence this ship is going to be righted quickly.”

The Cowboys (4-9) are in last place in the NFC East. They hired McCarthy in January after firing coach Jason Garrett. McCarthy, 57, had a 125-77-2 record in 13 seasons as Green Bay Packers coach from 2006 through 2018 before he was fired. He won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011.

Editorial credit: David J Maldonado / Shutterstock.com