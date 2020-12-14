Vicki Walters Grider

Vicki Walters Grider, age 78, of Shelbyville, died Friday evening, December11, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Lynchburg surrounded by family. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020, starting at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 .m. in the chapel of Doak-Howell Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Cave City Cemetery in Cave City.

Vicki was a former executive manager with the Shelbyville Inn for over 2 decades and prior to retirement she worked with Edward Jones Financial Advisors. She was a former and first female President of the Chamber of Commerce. In her free time she enjoyed golf.

Survivors include: children, Jay (Victoria) Grider of Nashville, Steve (Trish) Grider of Franklin, and Katie (Clint) Bailey of Lynchburg; brother, Joe (Margie) Walters of Jenkins, KY; grandchildren, Tanner (Sydney) Russell of Lynchburg, and Abby Grider of Thompson Station; also great grandchild, Layton Russell of Lynchburg.

Memorial donations may be to the Bedford Cancer Foundation or to the Shelbyville-Bedford County Humane Society of Shelbyville, TN.

Local arrangements by Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel.